VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man has been taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats after an Uber driver says he threatened to kill him.

The incident unfolded just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday when the ride-share driver flagged down a CHP unit and reported that his passenger was armed with a gun and had made threats to kill him.

That’s when multiple CHP units responded, and conducted “call outs” to the suspect in both English and Spanish.

Authorities say the passenger refused to get out of the vehicle and would not respond to their commands.

Authorities ultimately used less than lethal shotgun rounds, and eventually were able to get the suspect out of the car.

He was taken into custody and booked.

He was identified by the CHP as Sergio Gonzalez, and had allegedly been armed with a knife, authorities said.

The incident unfolded on Roscoe Boulevard near the 170 Freeway.

No further details were provided.