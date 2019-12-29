LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airport officials say this weekend rivals the Sunday after Thanksgiving in terms of number of people traveling with more than 249,000 travelers expected to come through LAX.

Airport officials say traffic between 6 and 10 p.m. can be a challenge, especially during the holidays. They’re encouraging people to use alternative transportation options like ride share and buses to skip the traffic.

Late Sunday afternoon proved to be the calm before the storm as the airport was free of long lines and a traffic-clogged “horseshoe.”

“It’s been painless, we haven’t had any issues. We came in… and went straight through customs so we haven’t had any problems. It’s been okay,” traveler Glenda Dacus said.

Carol Botti says travel overall this holiday season has been hectic. She’s hoping it’s smooth sailing Sunday evening: “These days have been really really stressful. Just some companies have been really really unorganized. A lot of people. So it’s just kind of chaos.”

Basim Sedki and his family are moving to Egypt this holiday weekend. After a heavy delay, they’re stuck waiting all day to get on their flight to their new home.

“It’s be hard, I’m a single dad with four kids so it’s hard, it is hard,” Sedki said.