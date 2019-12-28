LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — According to The National Weather Service, a winter storm is expected in Southern California Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Currently, the storm is forecast to remain further offshore, resulting in noticeable forecast adjustments.

There is still potential for further changes in storm track and forecast details next couple of days.

Hazardous driving conditions are possible in the mountains and the Antelope Valley, including icy roads and low visibility in blowing snow.

Roadways affected will be Highway 33 in Ventura County, the Interstate 5 through the Grapevine, and highways 14/138 in Los Angeles County.

There will also be rain expected in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well as the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo area.