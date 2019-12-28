SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) —After a rescue mission led by members of The Gentle Barn, a mother pig and her 8 piglets finally arrived home at the Santa Clarita animal sanctuary on Saturday.

The Gentle Barn Co-founders Ellie Laks and Jay Weiner, along with their daughter Cheyanne, departed Christmas morning on a mission to rescue a mother pig and her eight babies from a farm in Kennewick, Washington.

A family in Washington had gotten a pig to eat for Christmas dinner, but didn’t realize she was pregnant. When the pig unexpectedly birthed her babies, their lives were spared.

Noble Sanctuary, a local Washington rescue, put a plea out for help on social media which was seen by a Gentle Barn supporter, who then alerted them to the issue.

Regardless of the holidays, Gentle Barn Founders Ellie and Jay quickly devised a plan and hit the road.

The family of pigs were safely rescued Friday morning and Ellie, Jay and Cheyanne drove 20 hours through the night to get them safely to The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita on Saturday, December 28th.