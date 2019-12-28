Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New figures show record online sales are giving this holiday shopping season a major boost.
U.S. holiday retail sales were up 3.4 percent compared to last year, according to Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks online and in store spending,
A nearly 20 percent surge in online shopping helped boost sales during the shortened holiday season.
“Super Saturday” (December 21) was the biggest sales day, according to the consulting and research firm Custom Growth Partners, pulling in a record $34.4 billion — four times the sales from this year’s Cyber Monday.