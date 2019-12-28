LOS ANGELES (CBSA) — Police have identified the victims of Thursday’s fatal sightseeing helicopter crash in Hawaii — a woman and teen girl from Wisconsin, a family from Switzerland and the pilot — that one Los Angeles woman said she tried to get on.

Robin Sax, a lawyer and television analyst, said she was scheduled to take a helicopter tour with the same company on Saturday, but tried to switch her ticket to Thursday’s flight that crashed.

She said there was a really solemn feeling in Kauai as tourists watched the recovery efforts continue throughout the day. Officials confirmed Saturday that they had recovered six bodies — with one person still missing.

Sax said she cannot shake the feeling that it could have been her on that plane, had she been able to switch her reservation.

“They said they were completely full, and it was not possible,” Sax said. “Dec. 26 was the first beautiful day here in Kauai. I’ve been here for a week, and it was actually a sunny, beautiful day. It felt like a good day for a helicopter ride.”

The pilot of the helicopter, 69-year-old Paul Matero had 12 years flying experience in Kauai.

In a statement, the tour company offered its condolences to the victims’ families and said they, too, were mourning their loss.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.