ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took at least one carjacking suspect into custody Saturday night following a pursuit.
According to LASD, deputies were initially called to the 900 block of Goodrich Boulevard in Commerce for a suspected carjacking. The victim said a person pointed a gun at him and took his vehicle, a silver BMW 325i.
Deputies caught up with the suspected carjackers in East Los Angeles. The driver of the vehicle led police on a brief pursuit before colliding with another vehicle at Mission Road and Fremont Avenue in Alhambra.