ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol made several arrests early Saturday after foiling an attempted street takeover of the southbound lanes of the 57 Freeway just north of the Orangewood exit near Anaheim Stadium.

“Several of these individuals, most of them are going to be run through our system,” said CHP Sgt. Jesus Sanchez. “A few of them, unfortunately are going to be taken into custody for spectating at a street racing event, which is unlawful, and that’s what we’re enforcing here.”

According to Sanchez, CHP received word that people were going to shutdown the 57 Freeway for a street racing event. When they arrived, they discovered a number of vehicles blocking the freeway. CHP then conducted a traffic break which blocked the vehicles from escaping.

Eight vehicles were impounded.