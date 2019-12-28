Comments
BREA (CBSLA) — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Brea area Saturday morning. The temblor struck 2.9 km east of Brea at 9:23 a.m. at a depth of 7.8 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There have been no reports yet of injuries or damage.
