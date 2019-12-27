



– One person was killed when a car careened into the back of a semi-truck along the 14 Freeway in Palmdale early Friday morning, shutting down a portion of the freeway for hours.

The violent crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway near Palmdale Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.

One person died at the scene. The exact circumstances of the collision were not confirmed. Palmdale saw three inches of snow Thursday, but it’s unclear if weather was a contributing factor.

A Sig Alert was issued and as of 8 a.m., the northbound 14 Freeway remained shut down, with traffic backed up for miles. All northbound traffic was being diverted at Avenue “S.”

Caltrans was advising drivers to avoid the area completely.

