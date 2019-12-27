



– A father and his two young daughters were killed and a third child was critically wounded after huge flames tore through a two-story Hemet apartment complex early Friday morning, displacing dozens of people.

Just after 1 a.m., a fire broke out in an apartment at 150 N. Alessandro St. where a family of seven were living, Hemet police Lt. Nate Miller said at Thursday morning news briefing, before quickly spreading to other units. Video from the scene showed huge flames and black smoke shooting hundreds of feet into the air as residents scrambled to evacuate.

A 41-year-old father and two daughters, ages 12 and 4, died at the scene, Miller disclosed. An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in critical condition. All four are believed to have lived in the apartment where the blaze broke out.

The deceased man was a father who had ran back into his apartment to try and rescue other family members.

“It’s my understanding that one of the victims, the 41-year-old male who was the father, and he went back inside to rescue other family members that were not able to get out, and he wasn’t seen alive after that, unfortunately,” Miller said.

It was not immediately clear if the two girls who were killed and the boy who was critically injured were his children. A mother and an infant who were in the apartment appear to have survived, Miller said.

It took several hours for Hemet Fire Department crews to bring the blaze under control.

There was no word on a possible cause or the exact number of apartments which were damaged. Several agencies will be involved in the investigation.

The Red Cross was assisting about 40 residents who had been displaced with temporary housing.