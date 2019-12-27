Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Flowers adorned legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday night.
Herman, best known for writing the music and lyrics for upbeat classic Broadway shows like “Hello, Dolly!” and “Mame” died in Miami Thursday at the age of 88.
His work earned him four Tony awards as well as recognition as a Kennedy Center honoree. In 1983, he created “La Cage aux Folles,” quietly breaking ground on Broadway with his portrait of a gay couple who ran a drag nightclub.
Herman was diagnosed with HIV in 1985, during the early days of the AIDS crisis.