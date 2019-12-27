



– The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine remained closed Friday morning as a powerful winter storm that dumped snow in the mountains and foothills and rain on low-lying areas moved out of the region.

The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine — which has been closed since late Wednesday night – was still closed Friday while Caltrans crews clear away snow and ice.

The northbound side was closed at Parker Road in Castaic, while the southbound side was closed at Grapevine Road. Drivers should use the 101 Freeway as an alternate route.

The 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass — which was intermittently closed Thursday, stranding thousands of drivers — was open and moving Friday morning. However, further north, the 15 Freeway was shut down between the San Bernardino town of Baker and the town of Primm on the Nevada state line.

The Angeles Crest Highway (State Route 2) in the Angeles National Forest was shut down indefinitely between Newcomb’s Ranch and Highway 39 due to heavy snow and fallen trees.

The Los Angeles metro area recorded significant rainfall during the course of the storm, bringing down trees and flooding highways.

Rainfall totals included 2.91 inches in Pasadena, 2.2 inches in Woodland Hills, 2.06 inches in Northridge and Van Nuys, 1.93 inches in Pomona, 1.84 inches at Long Beach Airport, 1.66 inches in Saugus, 1.65 inches in Culver City, 1.57 inches in Burbank, 1.51 inches in Chatsworth and 1.46 inches at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)