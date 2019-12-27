MID CITY (CBSLA) — A gas station security camera captured the moment a suspect carjacked an 81-year-old woman in Mid City on Thursday.

The video shows the carjacker seemingly stalking his victim before he ambushed her at the gas station near the intersection of 76th Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Eventually the suspect walks back up to the woman and attacks, the woman falling to the ground, as the suspect jumps into the car and steals it leaving the victim laying by the gas pump.

The police were called and a wild and dangerous pursuit ensues with the suspected carjacker careening onto sidewalks and into front yards before eventually colliding head on with a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser.

The suspect then jumped out of the driver’s side window and tried to escape on foot, where Sky9 was overhead.

Officers then got the suspect down on the ground and took him into custody. He remained in jail Friday facing a number of felony charges.

As for the woman who was attacked, the clerk at the gas station said her son took her to the hospital with minor injuries.