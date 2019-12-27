



– An SUV careened into a church in the Riverside County community of Thermal Thursday evening, leaving a big hole in the side of the building and sending several people to the hospital.

Just after 5 p.m., the vehicle slammed into the church in the 66000 block of Martinez Road, according to the CAL Fire Riverside County Fire Department.

Eight people were hospitalized. One person had serious injuries, three had moderate injuries and four had minor injuries, CAL Fire reports.

It’s unclear what lead up to the crash or whether any arrests were made. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.