DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Police arrested a 23-year-old Downey man Friday on suspicion of murder after a 6-year-old boy died Thursday night at a Long Beach hospital.

Tyler D’Shaun Martin-Brand, an acquaintance of the child’s mother, was taken into custody and charged with murder in connection with the death of Dayvon Taylor of Long Beach.

“My son’s mother let her guard down so that this man had too much time with my child, and didn’t really know nothing about him,” Dayon’s father said Friday. “I wish I could have did more for my son, but unfortunately I was in the blind.”

According to police, Dayvon was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach Thursday around 6 p.m. and died shortly after he arrived. The coroner’s office determined the death was a homicide.

“This case is a serious and complex investigation and investigators are still in the process of gathering information, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence,” Sgt. Michael Parino said in a news release “As a result, no other details will be released at this time.”

A candlelight vigil for Dayvon is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1300 block of West 60th Place in South Los Angeles.

Bail was set at $1 million for Martin-Brand.