



– A 23-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested Christmas eve after authorities say he tried to use illegal emergency lights to speed by an off-duty detective in Rancho Cucamonga.

Franklin Lopez Alas was taken into custody after he pulled up behind an off-duty El Monte police detective and activated illegal red and blue lights, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sometime before 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Alas pulled up behind an unmarked police car in his 2012 Mercedes Benz C250 and activated his illegal lights to try and get the car to move out of the way, the sheriff’s department reports.

Alas passed the detective, who in turn followed Alas while he hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, the sheriff’s department reports.

Eventually the detective pulled Alas over at Baseline Road, just off the 15 Freeway. Deputies responded and took him into custody.

Alas was found to be driving with a suspended license, the sheriff’s department reports.