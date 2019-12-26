LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Josh Brackett, CEO of Sinousia, and former Army Ranger, talks about customer service and how companies can better utilize the non-traditional workforce

Sinousia is a Veteran and Woman owned contact center offering tailored solutions that fuse personal customer engagement with modern technology. 100% of its U.S. based team provides clients complete and seamlessly integrated omni-channel, so they can meet their customers wherever they are – Phone, Live Web Chat, SMS, Video, Email and Social Media.

You can learn more at https://www.sinousia.com/