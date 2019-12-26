



A girl died aboard a plane Thursday evening at Los Angeles International Airport after suffering a medical emergency.

The death occurred at around 5:40 p.m. just after Delta Airlines flight No. 2423 took off, bound for Seattle.

The plane turned around and returned to LAX, where it was met by L.A. Fire Department paramedics who had responded to a call about a cardiac arrest. They furiously worked to save the girl’s life, however, she died at the scene.

Her name and age were not immediately released. There was no word on the exact cause of death. L.A. Airport police said no foul play was suspected.

“Delta Flight 2423 from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a medical emergency onboard,” Delta told CBS2 in a statement. “The flight was met by paramedics. Delta is working to re-accommodate customers to their final destination.”

Los Angeles police are investigating. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.