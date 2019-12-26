Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Thursday evening, LAFD paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life.
Police were called to an emergency at Gate 34 at around 5:40 p.m. The plane was departing the gate but never went into the air.
Unfortunately, the child was beyond medical help. Her death was determined on scene.
#CardiacArrest; INC#1455; 5:53PM; 3s Lax
