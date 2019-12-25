



– On Christmas Eve, firefighters in Pasadena came to the rescue of a mother who lost all her belongings in an apartment fire last week.

Firefighters from Pasadena Fire Department Station 32 Tuesday gave new presents to a mother and her 3-year-old daughter to replace those that were lost after all their belongings were destroyed in a blaze that broke out Dec. 19 in their apartment building.

According to Pasadena city officials, the mother helped save her neighbors by pulling the fire alarm and pounding on their doors to make sure they got out in time. She also helped keep the fire from spreading by shutting doors as well.

The mother was hospitalized with a hand injury she suffered from knocking on all the neighbors’ doors, the city said.

“It definitely gives us a little bit of joy in realizing that we can make a little bit of difference in a tragic situation so close to the holidays,” Pasadena Fire Capt. Robert Sepulveda told CBS2 Tuesday.

The exact circumstances of the fire and the extent of the damage were not confirmed.