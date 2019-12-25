LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —The World Famous Laugh Factory will host its 40th Annual Free Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, December 25th, welcoming anyone who is away from home or is alone for the holidays or simply needs a warm meal, a hug, and a laugh.

Top comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rodriguez, Tim Allen, Dane Cook and many more celebrities will help serve guests, as well as perform live shows following each meal served throughout the day.

On hand, welcoming guests at the door and giving toys to each child will be Laugh Factory Founder Jamie Masada whose mantra is “spending the Holidays alone is no laughing matter.”