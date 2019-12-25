



– An estimated 2,000 people received festive Christmas meals at the Midnight Mission on Skid Row, while Santa handed out toys to needy children.

Hundreds of volunteers were on hand to serve Christmas brunch to those in need at the Midnight Mission from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 601 South San Pedro St.

“One of the major things that we do here on a daily basis is we serve a meal every single day — three meals a day — but today we’re gonna be doing a long, special brunch,” Andrew with the Midnight Mission told CBS2. “Because today we’re also going to be packing up toys for kids.”

Along with the meals, Midnight Mission hosted Santa’s Village, where children were able to meet Santa Clause and select a toy.

The Midnight Mission has been serving the downtown L.A. community for more than a century. Those looking to make a donation can click here.

There were other such events happening in the L.A. metro area.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hollywood United Methodist Church at 6817 Franklin Ave. is hosting its annual interfaith Christmas meal for the homeless in conjunction with the Temple Israel of Hollywood. About a 1,000 people are expected. Santa will also be giving away toys to all the children.

The Laugh Factory in Hollywood is hosting its 40th annual Free Christmas Dinner from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with comedians both serving guests and then performing live shows. Those on hand include Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rodriguez, Tim Allen and Dane Cook.

Toys will also be handed out to every child.