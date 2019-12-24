WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in West Covina Tuesday that left one man dead and another critically wounded.

Police were called to the 1100 block of East Larkwood Street, near the Cameron Park Community Center, at about 9:15 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of shots fired. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds.

A man was declared dead at the scene. Another man and a woman were rushed to the hospital. The man is in critical condition, but police say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the people involved have been identified. It’s not clear if the shooting happened on the street or in a home, or if there was a shooter still at large.