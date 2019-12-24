CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — This Christmas Eve marks two months since Alejandra Corrales watched her home burn to the ground as the tick fire swept through Canyon Country back in October.

Along with all of her family’s belongings, they also lost 18 of their animals.

They are still looking for their dog Casey who they believe may have made it out on the fire on her own.

“We have hopes because she was able to jump the fence that she did so and that somebody is taking care of her,” said Corrales. “But she’s part of our family and we’d really like to see her back.”

Since the fire, Corrales says her family has had trouble looking for a new home. And at times, the holidays are a reminder of everything they’ve lost.

However, members of the community rallied together to give gifts to the victims, including Christmas trees, decorations, and food.

The Argentine Association of Los Angeles helped raise close to $4,000 for the family.

The Corrales family is extremely thankful for the generosity of the community.