LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) —The Lakers and The Clippers will square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 112-102 in their last matchup on Oct. 22.

The game will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST as the two top-ranked teams in the Western Conference.

The Lakers have gone 3-1 against division opponents. They have a 14-6 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The Clippers are 14-7 against Western Conference opponents. They rank fourth in the league with 47.8 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rajon Rondo is scoring 7.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 10.7 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent over the last 10 games for the Lakers.

Paul George is averaging 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell has averaged 18.8 points and totaled 6.4 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent over the last 10 games for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (back), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).

