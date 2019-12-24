



– The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing eight sexual misconduct cases against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein

A spokesperson for the DA’s office confirmed to CBS2 Tuesday that the cases are under review for possible criminal charges.

The 67-year-old Weinstein is currently facing sexual assault charges in New York City. He remains free on bail and his trial begins Jan. 6.

Back in February 2018, Los Angeles police submitted three separate potential sexual assault cases against Weinstein to the DA’s Office, but no charges have yet been filed locally.

Earlier this month, Weinstein and his former studio, The Weinstein Company, reached a tenative $25 million settlement with with more than two-dozen accusers, according to the New York Times. The settlement does not require him to admit wrongdoing.

More than 75 women have come forward publicly to accuse him of misconduct following media reports beginning in October 2017 about his treatment of women with whom he worked. A number of actresses — including Uma Thurman, “Sopranos” star Annabella Sciorra and Rose McGowan — have accused Weinstein of rape.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors expelled Weinstein when the allegations surfaced. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, also terminated his membership, as did the Producers Guild of America.

Weinstein won an Oscar in 1999 as a producer of best-picture winner “Shakespeare in Love.” His companies have also been distributors of Oscar winners “The Artist,” “Chicago,” “The King’s Speech” and “The English Patient.”

