BOSTON (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodgers free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife Caitlin were arrested Saturday while trying to enter the Bills-Patriots game.

Caitlin Hill was stopped because stadium officials said she had an oversized bag, a situation that escalated when she refused to leave the area. Rich Hill then tried to intervene and got arrested himself.

The couple, who reportedly lives in Milton, Mass., was charged with disorderly conduct. Caitlin Hill was also charged with trespassing, and Rich Hill with resisting arrest, a felony.

The charges were downgraded to civil infractions Monday and both had to pay $500 fines.

In a statement to Barstool Sports, Hill said he had great respect for law enforcement despite Saturday’s events.

“However, seeing my wife cuffed for a problem that started because of her fanny pack was extremely difficult for me to witness,” Hill told Barstool Sports. “This was all overblown and am glad to have it behind us.”

Some on Twitter pointed out the twist in the usual narrative of an athlete’s arrest involving his wife.

Some athletes get arrested for fighting or domestic assault, Rich Hill gets arrested because absolutely NOBODY puts hands on his wife even IF she was trying too hard to speak to a manager 😤 — 2005 Hot Topic mall goth 🕯🦇🌙 (@purabruja) December 23, 2019