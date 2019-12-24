CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — Police say a husband and wife were playing the Grinch when they were arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing mail from mailboxes at the Claremont Post Office.

Amida Urrutia, 44, of Lennox, and Erik Gomez, 34, of Los Angeles were stopped in the alley at the side of the Claremont Post Office, 140 Harvard Ave., near the blue collection mailboxes at about 3 a.m., according to Claremont police.

The couple consented to a search of their vehicle, which turned up hundreds of pieces of mail, checks, a long thin strip of carpet with an adhesive backing, and sticky rat/mouse traps. It’s not clear how the items were used in the theft of mail.

Claremont police says it is in the process of contacting people who were identified as victims.

Anyone who put a letter or package in the blue mailboxes in the east alley of the Claremont Post Office after 4 p.m. on Monday and believes they may be a victim can contact the Claremont Police Department at (909) 399-5411.

Police say Urrutia and Gomez were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and burglary tools and are being held on $50,000.