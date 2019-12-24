SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Southern Californians dreaming of a white Christmas should head for higher ground – Wednesday’s storm could even bring snow to the Antelope Valley.

In San Bernardino County, there is plenty of snow on the ground in Wrightwood at the Mountain High ski resort. It’s a Christmas gift for both locals and visitors.

“My grandkids live up here, they ski and it’s just nice to have a white Christmas for a change,” one woman said.

We have another storm on its way and it's going to be a cold one.

❄️ Snow impacts to mtn passes are expected and we may even see snow accumulations in the Antelope Valley! We expect travel delays so keep an eye on the forecast if you need to go somewhere! #lawx #socal #XmasStorm pic.twitter.com/t5xnH1cyGZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 24, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, another storm headed for Southern California is a cold one with the potential to bring snow to mountain passes and the Antelope Valley. Snow levels could drop as low as 3,500 feet and the storm could drop up to two inches of snow in local mountains.

The Grapevine, Highway 14 and Route 33 could see winter driving conditions.

Heavy snow is already falling on Mammoth Mountain, where the resort recorded 10 to 12 inches of fresh snow after Monday’s storm. All of the resort’s lifts, lodges and terrains are wide open.