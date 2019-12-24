



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 12/24 at 8 a.m.

Montebello Mall Robbed During Height Of Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

Police are searching for a number of suspects who smashed a glass display case with a hammer at a Montebello mall, causing a panic after word spread on social media that there had been a shooting.

Rapper Blueface Under Fire For Throwing Cash To Homeless On Skid Row

Rapper Blueface caused a near riot by throwing cash to the homeless on Skid Row.

Local Weather

Rain will arrive Christmas morning in Ventura County and then move down to Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire by the early afternoon. Then, on Christmas night, a more significant storm system will move through, lowering snow levels. A high Tuesday of 60 for the beaches and 59 for the valleys.