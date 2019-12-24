CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – A man in his 40s was shot at a home in Canoga Park less than 10 hours, and just under two miles away, from a similar incident, authorities said.

The latest shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 8000 block of Loma Verde Avenue when several suspects approached a man in his garage and he was shot in the stomach, Los Angeles police said.

No information was available on what led to the shooting. Four men are being sought who allegedly fled on bicycles.

The earlier incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 6900 block of Variel Avenue near Hart Street, also in Canoga Park.

No details were available on the circumstances, but the victim was reportedly shot in the leg and taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to Los Angeles police Lt. Eric Eppolito said.

Two men are still being sought, he said, but suspect descriptions were not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 818-756-4811.

