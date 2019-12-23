



– Firefighters rescued a homeless man who got trapped after a tree came crashing down onto an apartment building in Echo Park Monday morning amid stormy conditions

Sometime before 8 a.m. the tree came careening down onto the two-story building in the 1400 block of Sunset Boulevard, downing power lines in the process.

A homeless man who was staying under the tree when it came down became trapped, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

Crews had to use a crane with a 50-ton lift capacity coupled with a chainsaw to heave the tree up and create a rescue path for the trapped man, the fire department said.

It took about 30 minutes to pull him to safety. He suffered only minor injuries and did not require transport to a hospital.

No one in the apartment building was hurt. The L.A. Department of Building and Safety is inspecting the damage to the building itself to determine if any residents will need to be evacuated.

LADWP crews are on scene repairing the downed lines.

A cold storm system brought heavy rain showers across the Southland overnight Sunday and into Monday. Downed trees, flooding and outages were reported across the region.