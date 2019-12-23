EL MONTE (CBSLA) — The city of El Monte threw a big party and parade this weekend in honor of El Monte High School’s CIF championship football team.
El Monte High School’s football team traveled more than 700 miles last week to take on Crescent City’s Del Norte High School and won 32-7, finishing their season 16-0.
Residents lined the streets as the school’s band marched ahead of the team’s staff and players, who waved from two open air vehicles. Fans made signs that said, “El Monte HS Lions Champions” and “We Love You Champs.”
City of El Monte Police celebrating El Monte Lions football team state championship parade! #elmonteunionhighschooldistrict #elmontehighschool #elmontelions pic.twitter.com/YPtafHyozR
— El Monte PD (@elmontepolice) December 22, 2019
This is only El Monte High School’s second CIF championship. The school won its first state title back in 1930.
The school’s amazing season includes winning the 2019 Mission Valley League Football, CIF-SS Division 12 and CIF State Regional Championships.