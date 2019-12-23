Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 12/23 at 8 a.m.
Semi Crashes Into North Hollywood Liquor Store, 1 Injured
A semi-truck slammed into a liquor store in North Hollywood Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital.
Flooding Hits Freeways, Streets As Heavy Rain Continues To Soak Southern California
Heavy, steady rainfall overnight is causing flooding on freeways and streets all over Los Angeles and making for harrowing driving conditions.
Local Weather
A cold storm system brought heavy rain and windy, chilly conditions overnight Sunday to the Southland, with the showers expected to continue throughout the day Monday. A high of 62 for the beaches and 57 for the valleys.