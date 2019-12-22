LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first of two holiday week storms is set arrive Sunday afternoon/evening and last through Monday. The second storm will strike on Christmas Day and last through Thursday.

Rain will start to move in Sunday afternoon to Ventura County and spread south Sunday night and into Monday. CBSLA meteorologist Alex Biston says Rain will be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms possible, as well as brief downpours and small hail.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect through Sunday evening for the Ventura, LA, and San Bernardino County mountains. Gusts of up to 55 mph are possible and travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs may be blown down.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as well from Sunday afternoon/evening through 10 p.m. Monday for the Ventura, LA, and San Bernardino County mountains, with snow expected mainly above 5,000 feet.

Snow levels will start at around 6,500 feet Sunday afternoon, before falling to about 5,000 feet Monday morning. Light snow is possible Monday night near pass level along Interstate 5.

The second storm system will be colder than the first and more rain and mountain snow is likely. Most of the rain is expected on Christmas evening. Since this is a colder storm, snow levels will be lower to mountain pass levels. The system will move out of the area Thursday morning and skies should clear by the afternoon.