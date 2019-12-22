VENICE (CBSLA) — Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hosting a Bernie 2020 rally in Venice Saturday afternoon. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m. and the event starts at 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Young the Giant, Local Natives and Jesse & Joy will also make appearances at the Los Angeles Rally.
Metro buses run from L.A. to Venice Beach via the following routes:
Culver City Bus Lines – west on Washington Blvd., north on Pacific to Windward Ave. and Main St.
Santa Monica Big Blue Bus – south on Pacific to Windward Ave.
3 or 333 Metro Bus – Downtown L.A. from Sprint & 6th to Main St. & Grand Ave.
There are 3 major public parking lots by the beach and boardwalk, parking spots can be reserved here:
South City Parking Lot (near Venice Canals, Venice Recreation and Parks/Muscle Beach Gym/Skate Park/courts): 2100 Ocean Front Walk. Venice, Ca 90291. (End of Venice Blvd. approximately 4 miles from the 405 freeway
North City Parking Lot: 300 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, Ca. 90291. (End of Rose Ave)
Washington Blvd. Lot (Near Venice Pier and Washington Square) 3100 Washington Boulevard, Venice, Ca 90291 (By the Venice Pier)
These two are the most incompetent people I have ever seen with there stupid ideas to run this country in to the ground .will absolutely not voting for them