VENTURA (CBSLA) — A surfer is on the mend in a Santa Barbara hospital after being bitten on the leg by a shark Saturday afternoon northwest of Santa Rosa Island.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter airlifted the 37-year-old male victim to safety after the attack.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble, the Coast Guard Sector-Los Angeles Long Beach command duty officer.

“This individual was fortunate to be with a buddy who was able to communicate their position to the Coast Guard. We are all happy that he will be able to be with his family in time for the holidays.”

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.

Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues surfer after reportedly being bitten by shark on the Northwest side of Santa Rosa Island. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) December 22, 2019

