LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAFD investigators believe an electrical problem started the fire that engulfed three propane-fueled buses at LAX Saturday night.

The fire burned two buses before jumping to a third. Firefighters say the fire, which took less than 20 minutes to contain, looked worse that it was. They say they have no reason to consider it suspicious. No one was hurt, on, or even near the buses when they caught fire near the end of the LAXit rideshare pickup lot around 9 p.m.

The blaze caused the lot to be temporarily evacuated and stalled traffic around the airport’s “horse shoe.”

Things were back to normal Sunday morning, or as normal as can be given the fact that it is set to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season. But some travelers are noticing that LAX is easier to get out of than it was during the first days of the rideshare pickup ban going into effect.

Around 250,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport Sunday. LAX officials suggest passengers arrive three hours ahead of their flights and recommend people not come to the airport to pick up loved ones themselves.