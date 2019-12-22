FULLERTON (CBSLA) — There will be disappointment on Christmas morning for some people who chose FedEx as their sleigh of choice, thanks to a fire that broke out on a delivery truck.

The FedEx rig caught fire on the southbound 57 freeway in Fullerton. The driver had just picked up his load at the FedEx facility in Pomona and was heading to San Diego when he was alerted to a fire in his back trailer by a bus driver passing him on the freeway.

The FedEx driver tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher but couldn’t, so he unhooked the cab of the truck from the trailers and waited for the fire department, who later arrived and put the fire out. No word yet on what caused it.

The trailer was loaded with packages, some wrapped in Christmas paper. There were also bottles of wine and even a pie.