SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) — An hours long standoff in South Gate shutdown Tweedy Boulevard as police surrounded an armored truck outside this Bank of America where an armored truck was robbed. The armed guards were taken hostage until police arrived and interrupted the whole thing.

South Gate Police say it all started around 8:45 Sunday morning when they got a call of a robbery in progress at the Bank of America. Police say the suspects approached armed guards servicing the ATM at the bank. They forced them into the truck, disarmed and bound them.

When police arrived they interrupted the robbery and were able to rescue the armed guards. The Three suspects ran away. Police say they arrested two suspects but one suspect got away.

Police say they are still looking for one more suspect. It’s unclear if that suspect got away with any money.