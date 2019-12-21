LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three passenger buses caught on fire Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident happened on South Sky Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries or passengers aboard the vehicles.

Fire crews have cleared the scene. Uber and Lyft at the LAX-it lot will resume shortly.

As of 10 p.m. the LAX-it lot is fully reopened.

The LAX-it lot has been fully re-opened following a swift response to a vehicle fire at the lot. We thank the firefighters and are relieved there were no injuries. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2019

There is a significant fire emergency at the LAX-it lot. Emergency responders are on scene. More to come. No immediate reports of injuries. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2019