LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three passenger buses caught on fire Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident happened on South Sky Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries or passengers aboard the vehicles.

Fire crews have cleared the scene. Uber and Lyft at the LAX-it lot will resume shortly.

As of 10 p.m. the LAX-it lot is fully reopened.

