VENICE (CBSLA) — Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hosting a Bernie 2020 rally in Venice Saturday afternoon. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m. and the event starts at 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Young the Giant, Local Natives and Jesse & Joy will also make appearances at the Los Angeles Rally.

Metro buses run from L.A. to Venice Beach via the following routes:

Culver City Bus Lines – west on Washington Blvd., north on Pacific to Windward Ave. and Main St.

Santa Monica Big Blue Bus – south on Pacific to Windward Ave.

3 or 333 Metro Bus – Downtown L.A. from Sprint & 6th to Main St. & Grand Ave.

There are 3 major public parking lots by the beach and boardwalk, parking spots can be reserved here:

South City Parking Lot (near Venice Canals, Venice Recreation and Parks/Muscle Beach Gym/Skate Park/courts): 2100 Ocean Front Walk. Venice, Ca 90291. (End of Venice Blvd. approximately 4 miles from the 405 freeway

North City Parking Lot: 300 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, Ca. 90291. (End of Rose Ave)

Washington Blvd. Lot (Near Venice Pier and Washington Square) 3100 Washington Boulevard, Venice, Ca 90291 (By the Venice Pier)