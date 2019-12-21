VENTURA (CBSLA) —Ventura County Fire Department rescuers were sent to Santa Rosa Island late Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a “shark attack victim.”

The department reported the incident around 4:15 p.m. and said the victim had been bitten on a leg.

A helicopter was sent to reach the victim, according to authorities.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles Twitter, helicopter crews rescued the surfer on the “Northwest side of Santa Rosa island.”

A Coast Guard official said the victim was apparently to be flown to the Santa Barbara Airport and taken to a hospital in that area.

As of 4:35 p.m., Ventura County fire crews were not yet at the scene but were due to arrive soon, a department captain said.

