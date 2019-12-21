LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The American Automobile Association reports more than 115 million people across America will travel by plane,train or car from now until New Year’s Day as

more people will hit the roads and the skies this holiday season.

According to AAA Sunday, December 22 will be the busiest air travel day of the whole holiday season and that’s why LAX officials are advising travelers to get to the airport four hours earlier to make it in time for their flights.

TSA also cautions they will be screening a record number of passengers this travel season, so get ready for security line delays as well