



An Eagle Rock church is giving an impressive gift to thousands of low-income SoCal families this Christmas.

Christian Assembly Church, working in conjunction with a debt-relief nonprofit, is eliminating the medical debt of 5,555 households across the Los Angeles area — worth $5.3 million.

The money will reach 28 neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

“Because of the generosity of the people at Christian Assembly Church, we are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” co-pastor Tom Hughes said in a video posted online announcing the gift.

From Burbank to Glendora, thousands of people will receive a letter in the mail next week.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)