WILDOMAR (CBSLA) — Approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, large amounts of U.S. currency, and an illegal AR-15 with an altered serial number were found during an investigation of a possible illegal marijuana dispensary in the city of Wildomar in Riverside County Friday.

The Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station had received complaints about the dispensary, located on the 23000 block of Bundy Canyon Road.

Alfonso Villegas, 25, of Riverside, was arrested and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center for possession of assault rifle, possession of assault rifle with altered serial numbers, and possession of marijuana for sales.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Deputy Tran at (951) 245-3300.