



— Fire ripped through a strip mall off the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills, causing major damage to at least two businesses and part of the roof to collapse.

The blaze was first reported at about 3 a.m. at the El Camino Shopping Center on Valley Circle Boulevard, right off the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. More than 100 firefighters needed nearly an hour and 20 minutes to put out the flames.

The fire was believed to have originated from Fazio Cleaners, but spread quickly to a shared attic and neighboring businesses. Firefighters managed to contain the fire to three units of the strip mall before declaring a knockdown just before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. But the fire caused major damage, which included a partial roof collapse and possible structural damage to a portion of mall’s front façade.

Arson investigators have been dispatched to the scene, which is protocol for a fire of this size, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

https://twitter.com/LAFDtalk/status/1208013818711830528