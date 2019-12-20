RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The parents of a UC Riverside fraternity member and their attorneys will announce a wrongful death lawsuit against Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

The lawsuit alleges that Tyler Hilliard died during a fraternity hazing incident by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. at UC Riverside on Sept. 18, 2018.

Hazing led to the death of the devastated family’s son who was pledging a fraternity at UC Riverside.

20-year-old Tyler Hilliard died prior to his junior year at UC Riverside.

“A mother should never have a bury a child like that. He’s only 20. He hasn’t even begun to live his life. He had a bright future ahead of him,” said Tyler’s mother Myeasha Kimble.

Tyler was pledging the fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha.

Members of the group told the family that they were beginning a hike on Mt. Rubidoux Saturday night, when he collapsed and had to be taken to Riverside Community Hospital.

“They did a toxicology report, the doctors told me, and there were no findings,” said Kimble.

When Tyler’s aunt looked through his phone, she found messages referring to hazing activities that had been going on for weeks. It appears other pledges may have suffered injuries.

“There are texts where the group was saying ‘don’t tell anyone we had to go to the hospital. If anyone asks, say we had to go to CVS really quickly,’ ” said Tyler’s aunt Robyn Fountain.

According to Alpha Phi Alpha’s national website, the fraternity does not allow pledging or hazing of any kind.