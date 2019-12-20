Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving that cuisine around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your appetite.

People in the Irvine area tend to spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business analytics for small businesses. Daily spending at Irvine-area restaurants rose to $1,707 per business in December of last year, 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Wow Bento

First on the list is Wow Bento, at 10 McLaren, Suite A, in the East Industrial Complex. The Japanese and Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, is the highest-rated Polynesian restaurant in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 505 reviews on Yelp.

2. H2O Poke & Grill

Next up is Lower Peters Canyon’s H2O Poke & Grill, at 13262 Jamboree Road (in the Irvine Market Place). It’s another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Hawaiian and Japanese spot, which offers poke and more, four stars out of 797 reviews.

3. Poke Dot

Poke Dot, a Hawaiian spot that offers seafood, poke and more in the Business District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 738 Yelp reviews. Head over to 17921 MacArthur Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Maka Poke & Teriyaki

Also in the Business District, check out Maka Poke & Teriyaki, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion and Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, at 17300 Red Hill Ave., Suite 190.

5. Bay Poke

Last but not least is the location of the Bay Poke chain in the Irvine Health and Science Complex. It’s another favorite, with four stars out of 184 reviews. Stop by 6632 Irvine Center Drive to hit up the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke, bubble tea and more.

